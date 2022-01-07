Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Integer worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITGR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

