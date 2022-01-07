Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,445 shares of company stock worth $7,812,264 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

