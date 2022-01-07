Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

