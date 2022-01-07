Connectome Hits Market Cap of $216,376.72 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $216,376.72 and approximately $1.53 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

