Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Brian Daly Sells 6,125 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.76 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.