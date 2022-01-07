Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Brian Daly Sells 6,125 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.76 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
