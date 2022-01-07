Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Up 42.3% in December

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

