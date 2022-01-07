Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

