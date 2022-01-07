Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

CNSWF opened at $1,691.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,754.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,683.59. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,200.45 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNSWF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,308.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

