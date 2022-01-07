Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.55. 14,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,996,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

