Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

