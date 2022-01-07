Continuum Advisory LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

