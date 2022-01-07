Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $223.22 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.76 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.