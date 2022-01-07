Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

CSCO opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

