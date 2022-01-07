Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 213 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.