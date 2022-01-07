Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSDF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.11 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

