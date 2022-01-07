CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CTK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 457,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. CooTek has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

