Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 189,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $545.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

