Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

