Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $27,359.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

