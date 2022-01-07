Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of COST traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.12. 48,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day moving average is $473.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

