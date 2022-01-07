COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,215.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, COVA has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $169,143.39 and $3,215.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.