Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Covalent has a total market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.57 or 0.07579536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.12 or 1.00422495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.