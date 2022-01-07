Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CVLG opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $389.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.