Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.00 ($77.27).

Covestro stock opened at €56.86 ($64.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

