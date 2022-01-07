Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

