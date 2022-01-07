Cranswick (LON:CWK) PT Raised to GBX 4,400

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,760 ($50.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,629.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,784.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60).

In other news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

