Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

