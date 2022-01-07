Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
