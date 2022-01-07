Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

ASC opened at GBX 2,197 ($29.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,411.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,283.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78).

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.41), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,219.94). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($140,499.93). Insiders have bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

