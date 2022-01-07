Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

