Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $237.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

