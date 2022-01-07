Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stake Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

CPG opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.