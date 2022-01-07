Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,094. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

