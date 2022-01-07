Critical Contrast: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 645.61%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 36.65 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -1.95 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 210.68 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

