Critical Review: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.96%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American National Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.77 $30.05 million $3.76 10.47 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.47 $898.88 million $0.34 3.06

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

