Crown Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Crown has a total market cap of $928,295.98 and $1,423.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,368.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.48 or 0.00919735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00256946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003209 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,786,956 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

