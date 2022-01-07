Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $8,154,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

