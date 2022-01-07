Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $130,606.20 and approximately $746.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

