CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

