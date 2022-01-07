CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of CVAC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CureVac by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

