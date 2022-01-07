CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $16.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.