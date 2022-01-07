Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 92,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.78.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

