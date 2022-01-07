CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

