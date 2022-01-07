Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.42). 249,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 252,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of £463.77 million and a P/E ratio of 116.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

