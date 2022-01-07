Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

