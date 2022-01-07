CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.14 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $8,939.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

