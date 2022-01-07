Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.37

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 61830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

