Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

CYRBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

