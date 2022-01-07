Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

