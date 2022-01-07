Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $333.94 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.48 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

