Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

